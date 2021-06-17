The Mexican ‘Destroyer’ Mercado / A knockout that many fear to face

Capital striker Bryan ‘Destructor’ Mercado is in the best physical and boxing conditions, ready to return to the battle diamond as soon as possible and continue climbing in the super bantamweight classifications, where he has established himself as one of the most feared rivals among young people who break into the top of the rankings.

Mercado Vázquez with a professional record of 18 wins, with 14 of them by way of knockout; he enlists every day under the orders of his father and coach Ricardo Mercado, who has effectively transmitted all the boxing knowledge that has made him a fearsome knockout that few want to face.

The exclusive boxer of Promociones del Pueblo, a company directed by Oswaldo Küchle; has a positive streak of 5 knockouts in his last eight outings, all against opponents of the highest degree of difficulty that have put the scope of the capital to the test, who has emerged with each one of them always showing off his great individual technique and of its devastating punch.

In his last commitment, the fighter pride of the mayor’s office Álvaro Obregón, was imposed in a duel of iron men from the capital to Alejandro ‘Conejo’ González, he hopes to reappear shortly and make it clear that he has ceased to be an interesting prospect to become a pleasant reality with the ability to get into the ring with any of the highest ranked.