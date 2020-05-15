MEXICO – The city of Monterrey, capital of the state of Nuevo León, did not wait a minute to speak to President Andrés Manuel, who said that each municipality in the country could make its own decisions to start its “new normal” in the midst of the pandemic.

Jesús Pablo was one of the inhabitants of Monterrey who did not hesitate for a moment to go to his favorite restaurant as soon as it opened its doors.

“This restaurant covers security measures,” says Jesús Pablo, who like many other clients came with two friends, because he says they were already tired of the confinement caused by COVID-19.

“It is necessary because the elderly need recreation, fun,” he says.

Like this business, more than 5,000 stores in Monterrey resumed their activities on Thursday after spending more than 50 days closed.

“We have started with the healthy distance, the mask, the antibacterial gel, now the distance of two meters (six feet) between one and the other,” says María de Jesús Cruz, one of the restaurant’s workers.

The Border Patrol released the lowest figures in terms of arrests that have been made in recent months, numbers that have decreased not only due to the work of the authorities but also, they consider, due to the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) .

The decision to become the first municipality in the country to begin its return to normality was taken, according to the mayor, as an urgent measure in the face of the damage that the pandemic caused to the economy of this place.

“The fact of the reactivation does not come to weaken or to say that no measures are taken, on the contrary we are going to reinforce it,” clarifies Mayor Adrián de la Garza.

In this first phase of reactivation of the capital of Nuevo León, not only restaurants will benefit.

The plan also contemplates that the construction industry and the automotive industry resume production today, this is five days before what is established in the federal government program.

State authorities discussed the possible consequences of resuming activities before May 18, as established in the plan for the return to the new normal announced on Wednesday by the Mexican government.

Jazive Pérez has the information.

“If we do not take the appropriate measures if this reopening, if the relaxation of society cannot be controlled and occurs in a disorderly manner, we may fall on the red line,” warns Roberto Russildi, secretary of economy of Nuevo León.

Officials called on the population of Monterrey not to break the isolation yet, because many already transit the streets as if the danger had ended.

.