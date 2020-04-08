MEXICO CITY, Apr 8 (.) – Consumers in North America, the main market for Mexican avocado, a $ 3 billion a year business in exports, will continue to receive the coveted fruit as growers keep working despite the epidemic of coronavirus.

Unlike the beer industry, the main Mexican agro-industrial export product, which reduced operations to a minimum after the government-decreed health emergency, avocado farmers do not contemplate a stoppage of activities.

“Associated growers and packers are working to supply current and future demand for all their markets,” APEAM, an association that groups producers in the western state of Michoacán, the main avocado producer in the country, said in a statement.

Mexico is running a health emergency that is stopping industries considered non-essential, seeking to reduce the spread of the coronavirus epidemic, which has left 141 dead and more than 2,700 infected in the country.

“Associated producers and packers (…) have intensified prevention measures throughout the production process (…) to guarantee the safety of the fruit,” said the association, adding that it has no reports of COVID infections. -19 among workers in the state.

The United States is the main consumer of Mexican avocado, supplying thousands of tons each year to make “guacamole,” the favorite snack during the Super Bowl.

After Canada, Japan is the third destination for Mexican avocado.

