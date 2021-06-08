The Mexican actor who could play Namor in Marvel Studios

It has been rumored for some time that Namor will be introduced to the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe and he could debut very soon.

There is a time when Avengers: Endgame (2019) where some heroes who survived Avengers: Infinity War (2018) are helping to rebuild the cosmos and Earth led by Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson). In the conversation we can see how Wakanda has detected tremors under the ocean. From that moment the fans of Marvel studios they hope to see Atlantis Y Namor in the Cinematic Universe and that could come true on film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022).

Now it is speculated that the Mexican actor Tenoch Huerta, which has gained much fame thanks to the series of Narcos from Netflix, will be Namor in the second installment of Black panther what is the director preparing Ryan coogler. Until now we knew that he had signed for Marvel Studios, but not what role he could play and now it is rumored that we can see that great conflict between Wakanda Y Atlantis.

According to the new information, Marvel studios I just wanted to present the existence of Namor on Black panther 2, but after the unfortunate death of Chadwick boseman, they want this conflict to have much more importance so that the film is very impressive.

In addition, Marvel Studios is looking for actors to play the companions of Namor, What Namora Y Cadmael. Which indicates that they will introduce us to this entire underwater civilization.

Will they change the origin of the character?

Namor He is one of the oldest characters in comics, and his story is very similar to that of Aquaman. Since he was the son of an Atlantean queen and a human, but Marvel Studios may change this, precisely to differentiate it from the movie of Dc comics of 2018 who starred Jason momoa.

TO Namor he has always been identified as the first mutant of Marvel (in order of publication), although that is probably another aspect that they will not mention in Black panther 2as the mutant theme will be saved for later.

But certainly if they turn the movie from Black panther 2 in a conflict between Wakanda Y Atlantis, it will be the most spectacular of the Phase 4 from Marvel studios. While confirming if Tenoch Huerta it is Namor, we can see all deliveries of the franchise on Disney Plus by following this link.