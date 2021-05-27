The Mexican accused of the murder of Mollie Tibbetts makes surprising confession during the trial

The trial for the murder of Mollie Tibbetts in Iowa it continues to shed new chapters. Now suspicious masked men entered the scene.

Cristhian Bahena Rivera, the 26-year-old Mexican immigrant accused of the crime, testified this Wednesday as part of the defense strategy, and said that two armed and masked men forced him to drive to the place where the young university student was running and then left him with her body in the trunk of your car.

With the help of a translator, the Hispanic narrated how mysterious masked men appeared in his trailer on the same day that Mollie disappeared in July 2018.

CBR says he was directed to stop again near the place where Mollie’s body was recovered. Says the men took his keys and his phone. Told to not say anything about what happened, threatened to hurt Iris and his daughter. Knew something was in the trunk. @wqad #MollieTibbetts pic.twitter.com/x2PF8hNqn8 – Denise Hnytka (@DeniseWQAD) May 26, 2021

“The big man had a gun and the little man had a knife”, assured Bahena Rivera.

The accused said that the hooded men threatened him: “You shouldn’t do anything stupid and everything will be fine.”

According to Bahena Rivera, the men told her to drive straight. “One told another something about running,” he said while explaining that he knows the basics of the English language.

The Mexican accepted that he drove alongside a runner, who has now been identified as Mollie, thanks to video from neighbor’s security cameras.

“I kept driving and they asked me to come back.” According to Bahena Rivera, he drove and passed Mollie three or four times.

Bahena Rivera said that at one point, the man with the knife got out of the car, while the other nervous man yelled at him: “Come on, Jack.”

When the guy with the knife returned 12 minutes later, they told him to drive and then stop about 1,000 feet ahead, where he had to hand over the keys.

Cristhian Bahena Rivera is called to the stand. He is wearing his headphones to hear the questions through his translator. That’s her head in the photo. @wqad #mollietibbetts pic.twitter.com/edaIClui92 – Denise Hnytka (@DeniseWQAD) May 26, 2021

“I heard they opened the trunk”, he said, adding that he felt something heavy inserted and closed.

Then they let him go and he never saw the men again.

According to Bahena Rivera, he got out of the car, opened the trunk and found Mollie’s body. “First it moved and then no longer.”

The Mexican immigrant said that he carried the body, which was very heavy, and threw it in a corn field, where it was found several days later by the authorities.

According to him, he covered it so that it did not give the body the sun and did not notify the police of what happened out of fear.

Mollie Tibbetts disappeared on July 18, 2018. Her body was found a month later in a wheat field in Iowa. Bahena admitted seeing Mollie the night she was lost, also liking her and trying to talk to her.

Thanks to Donald Trump, this crime fueled rhetoric against undocumented immigrants and there were threats against the Hispanic community in Iowa.

Racial tension in the state rose to the point that activist groups in Iowa denounced a campaign of automated phone calls made by a white supremacist group that sowed fear in the Hispanic community.

Bahena Rivera pleaded not guilty and said her confession was obtained by the police under duress. If guilty, he could face life in prison.