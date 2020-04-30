The pandemic of coronavirus generated the museum closure around the world. However, some of them transferred their works to the internet, allowing people to make Virtual tours from the comfort of your home. The Metropolitan Museum of Art of New York (The Met) has wanted to go further in its strategy, since now they want their entire gallery to reach the most popular digital world of the moment: Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

The Met has a gallery of 406,000 images. Choose the ones you want and take them to New Horizons

Yes, the Nintendo game is still on everyone’s lips. The fact of having launched in the middle of the quarantine made it easier for him to succeed in multiple countries; many people are even experiencing the saga for the first time. One of the most used features of the game is import custom designs to translate them into game objects, such as clothing or paintings. The community is exploiting their creativity and offering their designs through QR codes.

It turns out that The Met was assigned the task of generating a QR code for each work in their gallery. Basically you can import the entire New York Metropolitan Museum of Art and have it on your Animal Crossing Island: New Horizons. You should only go to his Web, select one of their 406,000 images and click on the share button. You will notice that, in addition to the usual social networks, the Animal Crossing icon – the sheet – is present. Press it and you will get your code, that easy.

Remember to scan the codes you need the Nintendo Switch Online app, available on both iOS and Android. The scanned artwork will automatically be added to your design library in New Horizons; You can access it from the “My Designs” app on the Nookophone. Surely in the next few days there will be people building virtual museums with the material from The Met, have no doubt about it.

This week, Gary Whitta, writer for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, announced that to launch talk show on Animal Crossing: New Horizons. It will have luxury guests and its recording set is installed in the virtual house. It is a fairly creative way to overcome the obstacles of the pandemic.

