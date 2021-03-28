The metal sector in Asturias demands personnel for various positions

The companies of the metal sector they strive to maintain their activity and for this they demand staff, as you can see in the job offers in Asturias that we highlight this Monday. In addition, the week starts with a whole series of Job opportunities for freelancers, real estate entrepreneurs, computer scientists and job technicians, among others.

Self-employed

PRONTOPRO SELECT:

We are looking for a martial arts instructor for Oviedo.

We are looking for a dentist for Oviedo.

IAD SPAIN SELECT:

Real estate agents for Oviedo

– 10 vacancies.

– Autonomous contract.

We are looking for real estate entrepreneurs in ASTURIAS. At iad Spain (a subsidiary of the iad International group), we are looking for associated agents who want to create their own digital real estate agency.

Other trades and professions

MAGNET GROUP SELECT:

BLENDER / A for Gijón

– Full time.

We are looking for a sandblasting machine for an important company in the Metal Sector located in Gijón.

Functions:

– Blasting in the blasting cabin.

– Carry out superficial treatments.

Metal carpenter for Carreño

– Fixed-term contract.

– Full time.

We are looking for a metalworker locksmith or metalworker for an important company in the Metal Sector located in Carreño.

Functions: execute the processes of manufacturing, assembly and repair of metal structures and metal carpentry applying welding, machining and forming techniques, and complying with quality specifications, prevention of occupational risks and environmental protection.

Industrial Maintenance Operator for Oviedo

– Full time.

From our Oviedo office, we select an industrial maintenance operator for a company located in Oviedo.

Your functions will be the following:

– Maintenance and repair of industrial machinery (washing machines, industrial dishwashers, batteries …)

– Maintenance and installation of dosing systems and equipment.

Administration and finance

SELECTED CONSULTANCY:

LABOR TECHNICIAN for Oviedo

– Part-time contract.

– Part time – indifferent.

The person selected will be integrated into the Labor Department and will manage the following functions:

– Monthly payroll execution

– Processing of registrations, cancellations and modifications

– Preparation of documents (change of center, change of category, request for leave of absence, certificates, reductions in working hours, end of contract) and reports.

– Control and monitoring of IT and TAs

– ERTES

IT and Telecoms

EXPERIENCE IT SOLUTIONS SELECT:

Senior DBA Oracle for Avilés

– 3 vacancies.

– Indefinite contract.

– Full time.

Due to an expansion process in Asturias, our client, a leading multinational in the IT sector, is hiring a senior DB Administrator who will be integrated into its global Database Department.

The DBA will work on stable projects with an international team and will have opportunities to grow as an Oracle Database Administrator in various clients.

Hotels and restaurants

ESTAURTANTE LA PANDIELLA SELECT:

Cook for Cangas de Onís

– Full time.

