The metal crisis in the automotive sector

In these weeks the term semiconductors is one of the most repeated in the automotive industry, and it is not for less, because is starring in a serious manufacturing crisis which is even putting a large part of the staff in ERTE or temporarily eliminating certain elements of more technological equipment. In Diariomotor we have already made a deep analysis of the “Chip Crisis”, but the truth is that behind it is another equally important one: the metal one.

BMW M4 bodywork on the production line

Steel has risen more than 40% in recent months, as well as other metals and alloys

Any modern car needs a significant number of chips that will depend on how technological and luxurious it is, but which, in essence, are not an essential component, since it is possible to replace them with other less advanced microchips or resort to solutions such as those adopted by Peugeot for its 308 who has returned to the analogue picture of a lifetime. However, metals such as steel or aluminum, in addition to other alloys, constitute a fundamental raw material for the manufacture of any car.

So, at this moment we are living a major crisis related to steel that today is already affecting small and medium-sized companies in a very remarkable way, and it is that only the price of steel has risen by around 40% with respect to prepandemic levels, in addition to extend waiting times to replenish stocks to months, when before it was spoken of weeks or even days.

SMEs supply large factories such as Volkswagen in Navarra

For the moment this situation should not particularly affect large manufacturers with global, planned production and great negotiating power, but we must not lose sight of the extensive ancillary automotive industry that is nourished by these small and medium-sized companies, which see how they do not get the raw material to make the necessary components, and if they can buy it, they are forced to raise their price if they do not want to “lower the blind.

It may seem like a lesser evil, but to give an order of magnitude, according to the Diario de Navarra, the metal industrial sector in the area is made up of more than 1,300 companies with a turnover of 11,000 million euros, of which, 80% of them are strongly linked to the automotive industryWe must remember that there is the Volkswagen factory where models such as the Polo are produced and relatively close, in Zaragoza, that of the Stellantis group.

Sheet metal bending is one of the basic operations in the metal industry

China and COVID as main causes

There are many factors that have caused this metal bubble to burst, some of them characteristic of the most exhaustive economic analyzes, although they are mainly reduced to three: strong demand, duty Y pandemic stop.

With the industrial stoppage caused by the pandemic, the steel companies reduced their production significantly, both at the Spanish, European and global levels. A) Yes, the first economy to reactivate was china, which is not only devouring a large part of its own production, but also that of other countries.

After the reactivation of the Asian industry, it is touching all the others, the Spanish included, which are encountering a market in which there is a lot of demand and little supply. Little because a large part of that raw material stays in China, and because the national steel companies are working at half gas with ERTE templates and higher prices that allow them to obtain a similar profitability to the previous one (or even higher).

The rising cost of maritime transport and high tariffs do not favor the import of steel from China

To all this is added the heavy tariffs that the European Union has been imposing on Chinese steel, so that if you can buy it there at a lower price (something already complicated by what has been explained above) that economic advantage is lost when these taxes appear, in addition to the fact that maritime transport has also become considerably more expensive, even tripling .

