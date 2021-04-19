The MetaHuman Creator from Epic Games is now free to download

MetaHuman Creator is the Epic Games software that will allow you create digital characters with highly realistic human features. The cloud-based application is already publicly available, although for now only for those who sign up for the early access program.

With MetaHuman Creator, users can create their own characters from scratch to implement them in a project based on Unreal Engine. At the moment, this is the only use that can be given to the “digital humans” that are born from this platform.

Most striking is the ease with which “metahumans” can be created. It is enough with click and drag on the character’s face to modify the options according to the possibilities of the software. According to Epic Games, the end result can be achieved in “mere minutes.”

According to PC Gamer, MetaHuman Creator allows you to work on 60 preset face settings. This ensures an important variety of factions to choose and combine, obtaining hyper-realistic results. In addition, it includes options to edit eyes, skin tone and appearance, facial hair, and hair.

In this way a “metahuman” can be created that looks like a real person, without being exactly identical to anyone we know.

In principle, MetaHuman Creator it may seem like a novelty of the moment. In fact, many are likely using the software to “play” by creating highly realistic human-like characters, and not much else.

The real purpose of Epic Games, however, is to provide more tools for developers to incorporate into their Unreal Engine-based creations, be they video games or movies. In fact, those who wish can download more than 50 “metahumans” ready to use, through Quixel Bridge.

MetaHuman Creator is a platform that still has a long way to go. For example, the software incorporates three facial animation options, with extremely realistic movements, that demonstrate the potential to expand in the future.

Those wishing to test the new cloud application to create their own “digital humans” must register via the Unreal Engine website. It may take a few days before invitations to access MetaHuman Creator are received, due to the fact that the is gradually enabling those who apply for early access to the program.

