This week, in the red mark, WWE Raw, the messiah had to demonstrate why he is the chosen one to lead everyone who wants to mark his own memory in the history of the company. Your entry as soon as the program started, made us think that He had to give us an important message.

Aleister and Humberto two potholes

As soon as they picked up the microphone, the boos were repeated throughout the Performance Center. They were all against Rollins’ chosen policy. Its stages have meant a lot to the history of Raw. Believe when you lead by example a new generation of fighters.

AOP, Murphy, Theory. Everyone has taken a better path. His protection for them is irreplaceable. The confidence that they transmit, Makes you think you can beat anyone. After removing Mysterio. It was time to continue fixing the problems you encounter.

His match with Aleister seemed like a great event. These two are capable of offering the best they have for a long time. This was demonstrated by the two in the middle of the ring. Aleister was the most cunning. It sounds weird talking about Rollins, but the distractions played a trick on him.

Consequences

Humberto and Aleister learned the hard way what it is to kneel to the Messiah. Both of them received the fury of the most powerful trio right now. They will have to think of another movement, Although they have won, they are defeated.

The King factor must count. He stated in his retirement interview, although it does not seem so, that he would use the Talion Law, an eye for an eye and a tooth for a tooth. Perhaps his return at an unexpected moment will help him get revenge on Rollins. That despite continuing his mission, he continues to search the roster for disciples.

In fact, the son of the King would not harm the Messiah. In addition to helping to maintain the legacy of which he could end. Keep looking for people the moon promises, and they do the dirty jobs for him. It will be time to enter the orbit of a championship.