The Messi family buys a $ 7.3 million house in Miami … A nod to MLS?

The family of the captain of Barcelona Leo Messi acquired for $ 7.3 million a furnished four-bedroom, four-bathroom apartment with ocean views in a unique building in Sunny Isles, north of Miami Beach, local media reported.

According to The Real Deal, a real estate business website, the floor measures more than 511 square meters and only the terrace consists of 195 square meters.

Mark Pordes and Adam Kaufman, from Pordes Residential, confirmed to the specialized website details of the sale of the apartment, which had a list price of 8 million dollars.

The buyer was Celromalina LLC, a company that, according to other local media, is linked to the Argentine player’s family.

One of the luxuries of the residence, which is located on the ninth floor of the 39-story Regalia building, is that it has a fridge with capacity for 1,000 bottles of wine.

The building has six pools, a spa, cabanas, a fitness center, a yoga room, an equipped chef’s kitchen, a playground, a champagne bar, and a wine cellar.

According to The Real Deal, two years ago Messi bought an apartment in the Porsche Design Tower for five million, a 60-story building in Miami Beach, for five million dollars.

The Regalia is about ten blocks or blocks from the Porsche Design Tower.