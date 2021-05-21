the Messenger receives Las Palmas C in his fiefdom

05/21/2021 at 6:12 PM CEST

Next Saturday at 18:00 the match of the fourth day of the Second Phase of the Third Division will be played, in which we will see the victory dispute Delivery courier and to The palms in the Silvestre Carrillo.

The Delivery courier faces with reinforced spirits the match of the fourth day to consolidate a positive streak after winning as a visitor by a score of 1-2 at San fernando, with so many of Echedey Mayor Y From Salles. Since the beginning of the competition, the locals have won two of the three games played to date in the Second Phase of the Third Division, with a streak of 34 goals in favor and 20 against.

Regarding the visiting squad, Las Palmas C reaped a two-way tie against the Tenisca, adding a point in the last match played in the competition, for which he arrives at the meeting with the aim of taking away the three points from the Delivery courier. Of the three games he has played in this season of the Second Phase of the Third Division, Las Palmas C he has won zero of them and accumulates a figure of 29 goals conceded against 29 in favor.

In reference to the results as a local, the Delivery courier tied in the only match of the Second Phase of the Third Division that has played in their stadium. In the role of visitor, Las Palmas C failed to win on their only date away from home.

The two rivals have met before in the Silvestre Carrillo, in fact, the numbers show three victories in favor of the Delivery courier. At the same time, the streak of the locals is remarkable, who have been winning three games in a row at home against the The palms. The last match they played on Delivery courier Y The palms In this competition it was in March 2020 and ended with a result of 2-1 in favor of the locals.

Analyzing their position in the qualifying table of the Second Phase of Third Division, we see that, before the dispute of the match, Delivery courier is ahead of Las Palmas C with a difference of 16 points. The locals, before this match, are in first place with 47 points in the standings. For their part, the visitors have 31 points and occupy the sixth position in the competition.