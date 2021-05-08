The Messenger and the Pulido Bakery divide the points and tie 1-1

05/08/2021 at 9:14 PM CEST

The Delivery courier and the Polished Bakery tied to one in the game played this Saturday in the Silvestre Carrillo. The Delivery courier came with the intention of reaping another victory after winning away from home by a score of 1-3 at Las Palmas C. On the part of the visiting team, the Polished Bakery won at home 2-0 their last match in the competition against Tennisca. With this result, the santacrucero team is first after the end of the match, while the Polished Bakery is third.

The first part of the meeting began in an excellent way for the local team, who inaugurated the luminous one thanks to Ale a few minutes into the game, specifically in minute 3. The veguero team put the tie with a goal from Philip in the 12th minute, thus ending the first half with a 1-1 on the scoreboard.

Neither team was lucky to score in the second half and therefore regulation time ended with the score 1-1.

With this result, the Delivery courier he is left with 44 points and the Polished Bakery with 36 points.

On the following day the team of Yurguen Hernandez will face against San fernando, Meanwhile he Polished Bakery de Juan Carlos Socorro will face him CD Atlético Paso.

Data sheetDelivery courier:Kilian, Antonio Samuel, Eslava, Fran Acosta, Oscar, De Salles, Ruyman, Omar Fleitas, Díaz, Ale and JuanmaPolished Bakery:Toba, Juanma, Silva, Pedro Pablo, Romero, Emilio, Oliver, Raúl, Kilian, Felipe and Braulio LópezStadium:Silvestre CarrilloGoals:Ale (1-0, min. 3) and Felipe (1-1, min. 12)