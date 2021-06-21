The messages of Mbappé and Griezmann after the injury Dembélé

06/21/2021

On at 17:08 CEST

Ousmane Dembélé says goodbye to the Eurocup. The Barça winger was forced to leave the pitch last Saturday during the game against Hungary. According to RMC Sport, the French international is still awaiting further tests to determine the exact extent of his injury, but in no case will he be able to defend the colors of France during the European Championship.

Waiting for it to pass into the hands of FC Barcelona doctors, Dembélé will leave a gap in the French concentration that Deschamps will not be able to fill with a substitute. Once the worst forecasts were confirmed, the messages of support for the Barça winger from his teammates have not been long in coming.

Kylian Mbappé has been the first to manifest himself. Through an Instagram story, the PSG forward has shared a publication of the French team in which Dembélé’s injury was reported. The ’10’ of les bleus has added a message of support. “My brother. A new test, but we know that you are stronger than this“.

Antoine Griezmann, Dembélé’s teammate both in the national team and at Barça, also wanted to express his support through Instagram. The ‘7’ of the French team has published a photograph in which he appears smiling with Dembélé. In addition to the image, you have attached the following message. “There are the dribbles, the goals, the injuries … but above all there is the person. Another obstacle to overcome on your way, but you will come back stronger physically and mentally. It saddens me to see you leave this European Championship, but you must know that you will be on the pitch with us. “