The world champions Xavi Hernández, Xabi Alonso, Sergio Busquets and Cesc Fábregas They have joined the thousands of messages in tribute to Athletic Club striker Aritz Aduriz, who announced his retirement from football on Wednesday.

05/20/2020

Act at 21:13

CEST

Efe

“Example of a professional footballer. Congratulations on your career @aritzaduriz “, comments the one who was the brain of FC Barcelona and the Spanish team in one of the nearly 7,000 response messages published in the striker’s Instagram account.

Xabi Alonso, Aduriz’s teammate in his youth stage at Antiguoko, has been shorter. “Zorionak Aritz !! Handia zara (Congratulations, you are great)“The former player from Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid and current coach of the subsidiary of Real Sociedad have dedicated to him.

For his part, Sergio Busquets highlights that “It has been a pleasure to be partners and rivals”. “An example. Congratulations on your career. Grande Aritz. You will be missed“says the Barça player.

Busquets wanted to pay tribute to Aduriz | JAVI FERRÁNDIZ

For Cesc, Aduriz is “a big, very big “, a” crack ” to the one who sends a virtual hug and wishes “good luck in the future”.

Iñaki Williams, a teammate in Athletic and who is pointed out as the main heir to that post of top scorer for the Atletico team vacated by Aduriz, has published a photo of both and a text in which he says: “My father, your father. I’m going to miss a lot. Thanks for everything. I love you, grandpa. “

He too Real Valladolid, one of his former teams, has thanked him “for the football evenings you gave us, all the goals you scored with the blanquivioleta, as well as your dedication and dedication”. “We wish you the best in this new stage,” says the Pucelano club.

Other clubs like Mallorca, Valencia and Burgos -in which he also played-; Sevilla and Osasuna, the player Borja Iglesias, former teammates like the Argentine Pablo Piatti or Gorka Elustondo have also had a memory for Aduriz.

.