The message that Omar Sánchez left to Anabel Pantoja before going to Survivors

Omar Sánchez is competing in the current edition of Survivors in Honduras. He and Anabel Pantoja have lived together in Gran Canaria for several months, and they are just used to parting a few days for work.

The “black”, as she affectionately calls him, knew that Isabel Pantoja’s niece was going to take this distance between them badly and decided to leave a love message before leaving.

“Even if I have some bad days, you are always there to support me and help me. I feel lucky to have you,” Omar said. “I just want you to know that sometimes you complain because I don’t tell you hehe I love you and what I just want a life with you baby“.

Anabel wanted to spread the message this morning on her social networks, after a difficult gala for Omar.

Anabel herself has confessed on different occasions that I did not want me to participate in the program.

However, the reality show would be the canary’s dream for a long time and she made the decision to support him.

