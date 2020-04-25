Uruguayan Foreign Minister Ernesto Talvi spoke on Friday night about Argentina’s decision to suspend “in fact” its participation in trade negotiations that are being carried out by Mercosur.

In a publication on his Twitter account, Talvi echoed the decision – “Argentina announced that at the moment it cannot continue to accompany the Mercosur trade negotiations, but it will not slow down the progress in progress or others that may be launched in the coming months. “- and left a message:” We wish a prompt return to the table. Together we are more”.

Specifically, Argentina made the decision after the other members of the trade bloc -Uruguy, Paraguay and Brazil- advanced in free trade agreements with South Korea, Lebanon, Canada and India in the midst of an economic crisis aggravated by the coronavirus pandemic . Those potential agreements, officials considered, could be detrimental to the national industry since these countries produce similar goods and services that would enter into direct competition. And all in a scenario exacerbated by the economic impact of Covid-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

Despite the successive warnings in this regard by Foreign Minister Felipe Solá, the diplomatic representatives of the other member states decided to continue negotiations with South Korea, which would serve as a witness case with the others mentioned. The tension reached a climax this Friday in a virtual conference in which the differences were made explicit.

While the representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Relations argued that it was not time to open the economy in the midst of the crisis caused by COVID19, the delegates of the other Mercosur countries argued otherwise.

Consequently, the Argentine government communicated the decision, which was recorded in a non-paper and was later officially announced by the Paraguayan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which holds the bloc’s Pro Tempore presidency.

“The Argentine Republic announced the decision to stop participating in the negotiations of the current trade agreements and of the future negotiations of the bloc, excluding from this determination those already concluded with the European Union and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) ) ”, Indicates a paragraph of the statement.

In another passage of the document, the Paraguayan Foreign Ministry indicates that Argentina “reported that it adopted this determination in response to its internal economic policy priorities, aggravated by the COVID-19 pandemic, and indicated that it will not be an obstacle for the other States Parties to continue with the various negotiating processes. “