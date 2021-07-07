The message of the ‘leader’ Pedri after his huge European Championship

07/07/2021

On at 11:09 CEST

He had just had an amazing season. Impressive. But it is that the level that has reached in the Eurocopa has been supreme. The great revelation without a doubt of the tournament. Pedri González’s life continues to be a film in which he, with his talent and maturity, has become the main protagonist. And almost unique. The Barça player has emerged as the leader of Luis Enrique’s team, in the handle, in the lighthouse.

The one from Tegueste, whose ownership was not clarified before starting the competition, has received all the confidence of ‘Lucho’ and has returned it more than enough. After the elimination against Italy, already at dawn, the midfielder shared an exciting message on his social networks: “The end has been hard, but the experience of these last weeks has been unforgettable. Heartfelt thanks to those who have made it possible, especially colleagues and friends, and also to the fans for their support. Do not hesitate, WE WILL BE STRONGER “.

A tough ending, but a tremendous personal enrichment for a player who has received praise from all over the world and from all manner of legends. Let’s take care of it.