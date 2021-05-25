The message of María Teresa Campos to the deniers in ‘El Hormiguero’: “You’re stupid, son”

The anthill received this Tuesday one of the best-known presenters on Spanish television, María Teresa Campos, who reviewed his professional and personal life with Pablo Motos, who made the leap, for a day from Mediaset to Atresmedia.

The guest, with extensive experience in different programs and who It has a multitude of awards in recognition, among them, two Ondas Awards, three Gold Antennas and the Gold Medal of Andalusia.

Before the advertising break, the Valencian commented with Campos about his health: “Are you fully vaccinated?” She replied that “of the two doses and They did a test last Friday that I went to TV and they told me that I had antibodies“.

“You have antibodies, you have the vaccine, congratulations!” Exclaimed Motos, the public present on the set of the Antena 3 program broke into applause while the guest added: “I recommend it to everyone.”

The presenter wanted to know what the journalist would say to a denier in a single sentence. Campos asked what his camera was and, staring at it, pointed out: “You are stupid, son”.