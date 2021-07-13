The message of Femexfut before the acts of the fans vs Trinidad and Tobago

After the acts experienced in the match between the Mexican National Team and the Trinidad and Tobago national team in the AT&T Stadium In the 2021 Gold Cup, Femexfut has manifested itself with a statement rejecting any discriminatory action.

“The FMF emphatically rejects any discriminatory act or conduct. We call on all those involved to avoid this type of demonstration.”

“During and after the match played between the teams of Mexico and Trinidad and Tobago, on July 10 in Dallas, various discriminatory and / or racist acts were identified both in the match and on social media by some followers.”

Let’s play fair! At the Mexican Soccer Federation we emphatically reject any discriminatory act or conduct. # FMFporNuestroF Fútbol pic.twitter.com/aAxkGxDAei – Mexican Football Federation (@FMF) July 13, 2021

“In the FMF we emphatically demonstrate in favor of fair play and respect for the rules and the rival. And we are convinced that soccer is a great convenor to join in favor of these practices,” the statement said.

It should be noted that the Mexican National Team will have its second commitment corresponding to the group stage in the 2021 Gold Cup, facing the Guatemala selection this Wednesday, July 14.

