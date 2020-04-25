Juan Carlos Navarro, former player of the Barcelona Lassa and current head of the Catalan club’s youth academy, has recently sent a message to all ‘culés’ supporters in the form of encouragement due to the coronavirus crisis. The words of the world champion in Japan 2006 have been the following:

“One more day is one less day left to fight against this. We have to be positive and strong. I am sure that doing things as we are doing now, being at home, we will all come out of this together. Something like this has us than to value what the future holds for us. “

– Hello Juan Carlos! – Message from Navarro, the eternal ‘11’ of @FCBbasket, for the fans of Barcelona —- # ForçaBarça! pic.twitter.com/rBpfOaiVqe – Barça Basket (@FCBbasket) April 24, 2020

.