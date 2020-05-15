Ana Martín is known for her interpretations in soap operas such as Oyuki’s Sin (1988), Angela (1998), Amor real (2003), Rubí (2004), La madrastra (2005), among others.

Her first name is Ana Beatriz Martínez Solórzano, she was born in Mexico City on May 14, 1946. Her father is Jesús Martínez «Palillo», one of the greatest comedians in Mexico, and her mother, Nicaraguan Dinah Solórzano, for that reason she, according to the Political Constitution of Nicaragua, is Nicaraguan.

This Thursday the famous actress turns 74 and took advantage of her social networks to say how she will celebrate it, also a day before she published some photos of a girl announcing her birthday.

“This beautiful girl is me,” said Ana Martín, adding that this will be a different birthday, because she will have neither candles nor cake.

“I will be 74 years old locked up at home, but I will not be alone, I will be accompanied by all the love that my Honey Droplets give me every day,” she said, referring to her followers whom she calls affectionately.

Martí says that “they are 74 years old and 58 career. 58 years of ups and downs, of triumphs and failures, of great prizes. But to this day, the best of all those awards, the greatest is his love, his presence here every day, the beautiful things that are said to me in each of his comments ».

For her, the best gift she can receive this day is the love of her followers, «that affection that they have for me and that I have nothing to pay them with. Thank you very much to each and every one of you. I love”.

The actress has insisted on her social networks that people stay home to prevent the spread of the coronavirus that until this Thursday, in Mexico there are 42,048 Covid-19 positives, of which 4,469 have died, and 26,990 cases have recovered .