The message of a father of a child with Down syndrome in defense of David Suárez

The Galician comedian David Suárez will be tried on May 4 for a sexual joke on his Twitter account about people with Down syndrome, for which the Prosecutor’s Office asks for a year and 10 months in prison and more than 3,000 euros of fine.

According to the indictment, the profile from which he launched this tweet was open to the public, and in June 2019 it had 77,963 followers and the message in question generated 10,000 comments, 4,778 retweets and 13,793 likes until that day.

The Public Ministry has considered that the tweet constitutes a crime against the exercise of the fundamental rights of article 510.2 of the Penal Code. This crime contemplates imprisonment from six months to two years in prison for those who injure the dignity of others.

In addition to the prison sentence and the fine, the prosecutor also asks that during the time of the sentence he be disqualified from the exercise of his profession as a comedian on social networks.

As a result of the controversy that his comment generated, Cadena Ser dispensed with its collaboration with the Yu program, do not miss anything from Los 40 Principales, despite not having done it on the air.

On his Twitter account, the comedian defended himself by assuring that it was not his intention “to hurt people with Down syndrome.” In addition, he stressed that he feels rejection towards any humiliation that a person suffers, stressed that it is comic and that its genre is black humor, and described it as a “stony genre” that “puts on the table everything that nobody wants to talk about” .

After hearing the news, a father posted a message on Twitter this Thursday that already has more than 3,000 likes.

“As the parent of a child with a synd …

