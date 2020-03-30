Could reggaeton be feminist? Or could you include a message that rejects violence against women? It is not the immediate and obvious answer. The urban genre, as it is known abroad (that is, outside Latin America), has always been characterized by Being macho and treating women as sexual objects, something to demean.

So, How could it begin to be less violent and even inclusive? There is a way, but it doesn’t stop being confusing, and the answer could be simple, although it is not. The letters themselves. If they no longer see the female genitals as a consumer product, perhaps we could speak of an opening towards non-feminist discourses, but also not macho.

“I dog alone” is the first attempt. This song is part of Bad Bunny’s YHLQSMDLG tracklist, their last studio album released in early March. This song was co-written by the Puerto Rican along with Génesis Ríos, better known as Nesi.

“I dog alone” is distinguished by ensuring that women decide when and with whom to dog, and for the moment, the protagonist does not want to do it with anyone. In international media they say that this song is also the most inclusive of urban music for the line “Boys and girls want with it”. She is a woman that everyone wants, but who decides to be single and go out with someone when she wants.

Does the song have something feminist? In the most literal sense of the word, yes. Feminism, in a nutshell, is about free women, able to say anything about their body, their society, their economy, their culture, their language, their word, everything that builds or is built around it.

“I Perreo Alone” is the closest thing to an effort by reggaetoneros to sing about an independent woman, not a body to fuck. But here another question arises: Do women really want (not to mention need) that they sing about them? NO. Those songs should be singing by women, But this is how it starts: with the most important characters in the industry, who are men with voices that are heard no matter how brief their message is.

However. The song by itself did not attract as much attention as the music video, which came out this Friday, March 27. It is starring Bad Bunny and it starts with the singer dressed as a woman: red leather, tight, high boots with considerable heels. Then the singer comes out with huge breast prostheses and long hair., dancing alone.

A drag like it was seen coming for a long time by Bad Bunny. Long, painted, almond-shaped nails. Stylized clothing with an emphasis on fashion trends not always feminine, but intended for this audience. The video for “Caro” is him with a female alter ego. There we saw it first.

Bad Bunny dressed as a woman is what causes most conversation. But here is what really matters. Behind the singer, there is a message: NOT ONE LESS. And on the other side: WOMEN SEND. And at the end of the video, the sentence: IF YOU DON’T WANT TO DANCE WITH YOU, RESPECT, SHE PERREA ALONE.

The message is important. Maybe a little confusing, even contradictory. But the message is revealed at a decisive moment for Latin American women, who were immersed in a culture of submission, violence and death. And we speak in the past because for some years, Latin women have transformed their reality at the same time that they are killing them … Hence the crude “Not one less” that is part of the marches, speeches and the path to freedom of living as women without being killed for the fact that they are.

And it is also a determining moment where reggaeton takes on special importance in various ways. First for its international relevance as the most listened to genre worldwide. J Balvin and Bad Bunny are those that the world knows, who sing their lyrics without understanding them. But here if we do it, and We understand that “I perreo alone” and her video, is the small door that opens a more complex, and more feminine world.

How a merely macho gender, dominated by pure men who sing about sucking a woman’s ass, and the lack of manhood of the subject (man) who does not (for whatever reasons), This song is distinguished and special attention should be paid.

And we reiterate. It is not the music, nor the rhythm, nor the style that matters. It is the message that women decide, not them, in something as simple as dancing, however vulgar the movements may be. Because if a woman decides to doggy style, it is not an invitation for anyone or anything. It is an individual dance, and it is time for it to be clear that the manifestations of the body are their own, are intimate and are shared with the consent of the person, not the cultural (or musical) authority of anyone.

Perreo it’s not two …

Social media has applauded Bad Bunny. “Fewer men with fragile masculinity and more men like bad bunny,” they write. But let us not forget that it is a step and that much is missing.

And here is the test. On the same disc YHLQSMDLG is “Safaera”. In rhythm, a classic reggaeton song with the participation of Jowell & Randy and Ñengo Flow. This track is beautiful, vulgar, macho … As reggaeton has always been characterized since the 90s when it arrived in Puerto Rico, where it was not born but did find its street essence and, it is fair to say, to point to women as objects. “Today you came out for me. I thought I was coming to sleep, no. It came ready already, set for a brush. I suck my lollipopShe kneels by herself, hey. How dare you, mommy, come without a panty? “

So let’s see in the Bad Bunny song and video a first attempt to talk about the violence against women that has been practiced since reggaeton, and also a message for the LGBT community that a man, who thought himself entirely macho, finds a halo of openness when transvestite.