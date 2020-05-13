During this confinement we have discovered the facet of gamer of the Kun Aguero. The Argentine created a Twitch channel to comment on streaming, and in one of those videos, in which he met with some expert streamers, he sent a message to Lautaro Martinez.

In this talk with experts from the world of video games and live shows, the forward of the Manchster City He explained how it was for him to start commenting when he was playing. In addition, he took advantage of a comment from one of the streamers with whom he was talking to, jokingly, send a ‘recadito’ the Inter footballer.

The gamer, fan of Racing de Avellaneda, the previous team of Lautaro, commented in the middle of the talk: “I would have preferred Lautaro, but … “. Agüero did not hesitate to respond and issue a” warning “to the young attacker of the Italian team:” Who? Racing fan? Ah good. He will have to make fifty goals in the national team, to see if he arrives“

The Kun reminded his live partner that he has scored 47 goals with the albiceleste and is the third highest historical scorer behind Diego Armando Maradona and Lionel Messi. Lautaro, 22, has marked 9 goals, and is called to be the center forward of the Argentine team in the short-medium term.

