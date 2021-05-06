The message from Gerard Piqué that pushed Paula Badosa to the semifinals of the Mutua Madrid Open

The victory of Paula Badosa about Belinda Bencic served for the Spanish to make history in the Mutua Madrid Open and get into the semifinals of the tournament in the capital. This is the first time that a Spanish woman gets into the crossroads prior to the game for the title since this championship is within the WTA 1000. Y Gerard Piqué was one of the culprits for Badosa’s success.

“He wrote to me yesterday. He is a great tennis fan, he is very happy and I thank him because I am a Barça fan. I have always followed him because being a Catalan player and I’m excited “Paula Badosa, born in New York and whose parents are Catalan, declared at a press conference.

Despite everything, the tennis player keeps her feet on the ground and does not forget all the work she has done up to this point in her career. “I did not expect it at all, and I am very proud to have overcome difficult moments this week. It’s the best moment of my career, sure, but tomorrow I’ll play again and I can’t celebrate much., confessed Badosa.

the semi-final match of the Mutua Madrid Open between Paula Badosa and Ashleigh barty, number one in the world, will take place on Thursday, May 6.