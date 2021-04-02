The message from David de Gea that Atlético fans will not like

04/01/2021 at 8:55 PM CEST

Martí Grau

David de Gea responded to a video that Elche published on social networks, where he paid tribute to the 19 years of the victory against Atlético de Madrid by 5 goals to 1, corresponding to the 2001-02 season. On his Twitter account, the Manchester United goalkeeper, an Elche fan since he was a child, took the opportunity to respond to the publication with a nostalgic message. “How nice to see it from the stands. “

To the fans of Atlético de Madrid, a team with which De Gea made his debut in 2009, He was not amused by the message of the Spanish goalkeeper. The truth is that the goalkeeper is a fan of Elche and is even a subscriber to the club, a feeling he inherited from his father and that he continues to maintain to this day.

How nice to see it from the stands 😍 https://t.co/LCKLd9iDWN – David de Gea (@D_DeGea) March 30, 2021

Regarding the party that he joined the Martínez Valero in 2002, is remembered as one of the great nights that the Elche group left engraved in its history. With so many of Raul Ivars, Israel, Highlander and doublet of Kid, the locals achieved a historic win against a huge rival. A child who, at the age of 40, continues to play for Elche and is one of the oldest footballers in the League.

With Luis Aragones on the mattress bench, the rojiblancos did not have a game to remember. On a day when a young David De Gea was cheering on the local team from the stands, years later he would end up at Atlético de Madrid. He would be at the Madrid club until his destination for Manchester in 2011, where he became the incredible goalkeeper he is today.