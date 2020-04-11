Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom has recognized that the feast of Christian Easter “will be very different” this year for social distancing measures but invited the British to maintain the tradition and said: “We know that the coronavirus will not defeat us.”

The 93-year-old monarch has spread this Good Friday a audio message to the nation recorded at Windsor Castle (South London), where it remains isolated in compliance with the restrictions imposed by the pandemic, while the Prime Minister Boris Johnson continues to be hospitalized and recovering after contracting the disease.

In which is considered Her first speech around this time, the Queen, who is head of state and head of the Church of England, says that, despite the current challenges, “Easter has not been canceled” and in fact “it is more necessary than ever”.

The monarch, who turns 94 on April 21, urged to celebrate Easter, while respecting the distancing that allows “keeping others safe”, and urged to feel hope remembering the resurrection of Christ.

“As dark as death can be, particularly for those who grieve, the light and life are greater”, has pointed out in his short speech.

“May the living flame of Easter hope be a firm guide to the future,” he declared, before congratulating Easter to people of “any creed.”

The unusual message from the sovereign occurs less than a week after he gave a televised speech to inspire courage in the face of the current pandemic, and when the death toll from COVID-19 in this country stands at 9,875, according to the last official count.

So the Queen called on the British on Sunday to be disciplined at “an increasingly challenging time”, while deaths from coronavirus increase in the country. It was the fifth time that Elizabeth II addressed the nation during her 67-year reign.

In his extensive speech he also shared Special compliments to the National Health Service (NHS), thanking medical workers for their work and sacrifice in the battle against the virus.

“I want to thank everyone on the NHS front line, as well as care workers and those who perform essential functions, who selflessly continue their daily tasks outside the home in support of all of us. I am sure that the nation will join me in telling them that what they do is appreciated and that each hour of their hard work brings us closer to a return to more normal times, “said Isabel II.

The British government announced on Saturday that in the last 24 hours there had been 917 hospital deaths, which places the balance at 9,875 victims. The number of new infections due to the disease rose to 5,234, ranking the UK with 78,991 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the Ministry of Health explained in its statement.

Saturday’s balance is a slight daily decline from Friday, when 980 deaths from the disease were confirmed. The Secretary of Health, Matt Hancock, had affirmed that it is looking to test all the health personnel. In fact, they are already working 15 centers for health workers to drive to undergo a test to see if they have coronavirus or not.