Lidia Rota Sell and her tips against the coronavirus run on WhatsApp from phone to phone. The messages present her as a hematologist and president of the Association against Thrombosis and Cardiovascular Diseases of Italy (ALT) and contain a text, supposedly written by her, explaining what the coronavirus is and how to act to avoid contagion, information is mixed in it true and another unverified or, directly, false. It is true that Lidia Rota is part of the ALT board, but there is no evidence that she was the one who wrote it and started its broadcast.

In Italy, the press and the media have denied the origin attributed to the message. Some have admitted having fallen into confusion, giving truth to the text, “by mixing certain elements with questionable ones.”

“The coronavirus infection does not cause a ‘wet nose’ cold or a cough with a cold, but rather a harsh, dry cough,” reads the text attributed to the Italian doctor, and that is true. “The virus does not resist heat and dies if it is exposed to temperatures above 26 and 27 degrees” and to end it you must take “hot drinks such as infusions or broths,” he adds, but doctors have already warned of that fluid intake has nothing to do with the infection process and that drinking fluids at a high temperature can be counterproductive for the prevention of contagion, since they can damage the mucous membranes of the throat and mouth.

The message also indicates how long SARS-2 remains active on metal surfaces, on clothes and on hands, but scientists are not sure about that data, for now, and the only confirmed thing is that it varies from a few hours to several days. . The truth is that you have to clean and disinfect keyboards, mobile phones, knobs and all objects that are touched often and wash your hands often.

You have to be suspicious of the supposed information that circulates on WhatsApp and social networks, and always check it with qualified sources, such as the Ministry of Health or the World Health Organization (WHO).

.