“The merit of the team is brutal”

06/13/2021 at 11:50 AM CEST

FC Barcelona lives a Sunday of great satisfaction after getting ahead in the semifinals thanks to his victory on Saturday at the Palma Futsal court by 2-3 in extra time despite the multiple absences with which he played the match.

And it is that the already known casualties due to injury of Sergio Lozano and Miquel Feixas were joined by those of the sanctioned Adolfo and Daniel. There was also no Andreu Plaza who will also miss the clash on Wednesday in which the Blaugrana could access the final and get the ticket for the next Champions League if they repeat the triumph.

Without Andreu Plaza, the party was led by his ‘second’ Miguel Andrés. “We came in a little precarious condition in terms of numbers and strength and merit is that the kids have known how to suffer, endure the pulls of Palma, play with intelligence. The merit is brutal against a rival who is apparently in better condition, “explained the Toledo coach.

“I really liked the effort of the players, the total involvement, having known how to suffer when they tied us … After their draw, we knew how to defend and wait for a goalkeeper-player situation for Aicardo to score that goal, “said Andrés.

Once again it was decisive Dídac with a new goal, the one that opened the scoring. “Both he and the team have found better coordination and they are finding many solutions. With a goalkeeper who dominates his feet so well it is very difficult. It is costing everyone and we feel very comfortable, more and more, “said the former coach of Dina Moscow.

To finish, Miguel Andrés asked for the maximum support from the public on Wednesday. “If we have ever needed them, this is it, because we are playing at the limit of our strength and when they are there, we get that little bit more that maybe playing outside we would not have. It would be great to be able to close it at the Palau and leave the team in European competition. It would be a very happy way to close this story of ours here, “he stressed.

Marcenio, during the match against Diego Nunes

| .

Dídac, great protagonist

In addition to carrying out two dozen interventions of enormous merit in Son Moix, Dídac Plana again short-circuited the rival with his continuous incursions in attack to the point of opening the scoring with a goal like the one he scored against Inter in the quarterfinals.

“I feel very comfortable. This aspect is reinforcing me a lot on a mental level and on a confidence level, because it allows me to participate more in games and be active and helping all the time. And we are doing it well, creating doubts to the rivals, “explained the Barça goalkeeper.

As for the victory with the added merit that it came despite the casualties, the youth squad explained that victory is “very important, because now we have the opportunity to win at home and achieve the first objective, which is to reach the final and get the ticket to Europe next year. It will be another very complicated game, another war. Now, to rest and prepare it well. “

An immense Dídac runs to hug his companions

| .

In this sense, Dídac insisted that for Barça being in the Champions League “is fundamental, because this team has to always be in European competitions. Surely 10 days ago this goal was very far away and now we have to think that we have it close, but that it will cost a lot “.

“I would ask the fans to come back to the Palau, we are waiting for you, because We need them as against Inter, because they give us that extra point of energy that we will need. At this point, the forces begin to decline and the morale that gives you playing in each and the encouragement of the ‘Dracs’ and the entire fans is very important. And it can lead us to win this match, “added the ‘scorer’ goalkeeper.