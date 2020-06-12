The President of the Junta de Extremadura, Guillermo Fernández Vara (left), and the director of the Mérida Theater Festival, Jesús Cimarro, during the presentation of the program Jero Morales / .

Belén Rueda, Pepón Nieto, Toni Acosta, María Galiana, Fele Martínez, Paco Tous, María Estevez or Fernando Cayo are some of the well-known actors who will perform this summer at the Mérida Classical Theater Festival, which will be held in reduced format for four weeks from July 22 to August 23, half of what usually lasts, with a capacity limitation of 50%, which means about 1,500 seats of the almost 3,000 that the Roman theater has, all outdoors, although that The figure may vary “depending on how the coronavirus incidence data is progressing,” as the president of the Extremadura Regional Government, Guillermo Fernández Vara, reported this morning during the presentation of the program.

The program consists of five shows at the Roman theater in Mérida, all absolute premieres, as well as performances of productions already premiered in previous editions at the Roman theaters in Medellín, Regina and the Roman city of Cáparra. It will be inaugurated on July 22 by the Extremaduran company El Desván, in co-production with the Spanish Theater in Madrid, which will stage a free version of Antígona written and directed by David Gaitán. Two comedies will follow, the Host of Molière, directed by Juan Carlos Rubio, and Plauto’s The Comedy of the Basket, adapted by Pilar G. Almansa and directed by Pepe Quero. Then the tragedy with Cayo César will come, in charge of the Extremaduran company Atakama. And the Penélope festival will close, a show that gives prominence to women, centered on Ulises’ wife, directed by Magüi Mira.

Festival director Jesús Cimarro explained that they have been working to make the public feel safe when going to the theater. For example, when a spectator buys their tickets, two seats next to them will automatically be locked so that safe distances are maintained. According to Cimarro, it has been “very difficult to articulate a schedule in these circumstances”, since the tests will have to be carried out in a very short time, but he assures that it is important that appointments of this type be held this summer as “a laboratory for the future of the culture. ”“ Since the Mérida Festival announced a week ago that it was going to take place, there are many festivals that have also been encouraged to continue, albeit in a reduced way, ”he said.

Although the festival will be shorter this year, the Junta de Extremadura has had to increase its budget allocation compared to other years, up to 1,809,000 euros, to pay for extraordinary safety and sanitary measures and cover losses at the box office.