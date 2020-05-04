The market has dawned this Monday with the news that Telefónica is negotiating a possible integration of its UK business with Liberty Global. This operation has been well received by investors as it would allow José María Álvarez Pallete’s company to compete with a stronger position in the British market.

In this way, Telefónica shares lead this Monday the rises of the selective principal of the Spanish Stock Market, with a rebound of almost 4% and most of the companies trading negatively. In fact, the Ibex 35 falls in this session around 2.5% before a renewed tension between the United States and China. The negotiation between the two companies would involve the integration of O2 and Virgin, their respective telecommunications businesses in the United Kingdom.

Investing.com analysts highlight that “this operation, confirmed by Telefónica, would be beneficial for the company if the negotiations finally come to fruition, since the complement of the services that its merger with Liberty would offer it would make it easier for Telefónica to offer services that would compete with large operators in the United Kingdom”. “This breadth of services would mean a greater range of business for Telefónica, which has been very well received by investors,” they point out.

Without exact terms

«In relation to the news that appeared in some media regarding the conversations held with Liberty Global about a possible integration of their respective telecommunications businesses in the United Kingdom, Telefónica reports that the process initiated between both parties is in progress. negotiation phase, without being able to guarantee, to this date, neither the precise terms nor the probability of success of the same ”, has communicated Telefónica this Monday.

If the negotiations are closed, the transaction would come at a key moment for the sector, immersed in its transformation towards 5G although with an eye on how the coronavirus crisis evolves.

According to the rating agency Moody’s, the income of European telecommunications companies will fall around 2%, as a consequence of the pandemic, an estimate that although it is below the whole of the European economy, attests that these companies they are not “immune” to Covid-19.

The possible union of O2 and Virgin would be called to change the landscape of telecommunications in the United Kingdom, dominated by the BT operator, that in recent months he has been getting rid of his non-strategic businesses to clean up accounts and gain financial muscle.