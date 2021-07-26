The merger of Unicaja and Liberbank will come to an end next Friday

According to a statement sent today to the CNMV, the merger between the banking entities Liberbank and Unicaja will come to an end next Friday, July 30 of this year, since it will be that day that the process of registration of the public deed of merger in the Mercantile Registry of Malaga, thus closing the operation.

Regarding the exchange of Liberbank shares for Unicaja shares, it will take place once the transaction is registered, “which is expected to take place on Friday, July 30, 2021.” Therefore, The shares of the new entity resulting from the operation will start trading on the Spanish Stock Exchanges on August 2.

As agreed by both entities, the exchange is equivalent to the delivery of a share of Unicaja Banco, of 1 euro par value each, for every 2.7705 Liberbank shares, of 0.02 euro par value each, attending to the exchange with newly issued shares of Unicaja Banco. Likewise, no supplementary cash compensation will be made to Liberbank shareholders.

For its part, Unicaja has reported that it will carry out a capital increase in the amount necessary to face the exchange. In addition to that there will be no pre-emptive subscription rights and the subscription of these shares will be reserved to the holders of Liberbank shares.

Similarly, the scheduled date for the award of shares in the new entity has been announced. In this way, the Liberbank shareholders who have acquired their shares will have the right until the date of registration of the operation, that is, on July 30, and that they appear as Liberbank shareholders on the Iberclear platform on August 3.

On that date, Iberclear will determine the Liberbank positions to be exchanged for Unicaja Banco shares.

The redemption date It will be the last day on which the Liberbank shares will be listed on the Spanish Stock Exchanges (last trading date), July 30.