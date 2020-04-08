Blazars are the most powerful sources of continuous radiation in the universe. Like the rest of the active galaxies, they show a structure formed by a central supermassive black hole surrounded by a disk of matter that feeds it, but they are among the 10% of active galaxies that present a jet of matter that emerges from both poles at extremely high speed, and among the even smaller percentage of cases in which their orientation allows us to see the jet almost head-on. Now, a group of researchers with the participation of the Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC) has photographed a youth version of a blazar, a result that points to the jets being produced due to the merger between galaxies.

“Active galaxies with jets are generally large and old elliptical galaxies. And, according to the models, these are formed by the merger of two or more minor galaxies, so it is assumed that these fusions are responsible for the activation of the jets – notes Rubén García-Benito, researcher at the Andalusian Astrophysics Institutea (IAA-CSIC) -. In fact, a collision is a very effective method of transporting large masses of gas towards the center of galaxies, which fuels the supermassive black hole and can cause the jet to emerge. “

A phenomenon caught for the first time

The group of researchers has found, precisely and for the first time, an example of this scenario: a pair of young spiral galaxies in the process of merging, which each show supermassive black holes in their nuclei. One of them (the most massive) features a very young jet, estimated to be less than 15,000 years old, the existence of which can be attributed to the interaction between galaxies, which began at least 500 million years ago.

“We see the jet from the front, so we have found the precursor of a blazar. In scientific terminology, these young jet-bound spiral galaxies are called narrow-line gamma-ray emitting Seyfert 1 (g-NLSy1) galaxies. As an analogy we can think that, if a blazar is an adult, a g-NLSy1 would be a child, “he points out. Enrique Pérez Jiménez, IAA-CSIC researcher participating in the work.

Trace the origin of the jets

Generally, the brightness of the bázars is so intense that it hides the galaxy that houses them, so studying their environment is difficult. However, the jet found in this less energetic galaxy g-NLSy1, has allowed studying the gas or the stars of the host galaxy, very valuable information to trace the origin of the jets.

The team obtained the image using several of the largest ground-based telescopes in the worldlike the infrared optical telescope Subaru (8.2 meters) located in Hawaii, the Canary Grand Telescope (10.4 meters) and the William Herschel Telescope (4.2 meters), both on La Palma, as well as with the Chandra X-ray space observatory (NASA).

“Both the phenomenon of collision between galaxies and jets have been known for decades, and we have high-quality images of them. This work shows that these two extraordinary events could be connected, and that galaxy mergers play a crucial role in the life cycle of a galaxy. Among all the known g-NLSy1s, some fifteen to date, more than 70% exhibit characteristics similar to those expected in a galaxy collision, so our result also shows the enormous importance of studying these objects with the best possible tools “Concludes García-Benito.

