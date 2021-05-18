The merger between WarnerMedia and Discovery could make possible the restoration of the SnyderVerse – Tomatazos

With Zack Snyder’s Justice League Triumph – 82% of the director’s fans have a new goal: to get Warner to bring him back to continue his vision on the big screen. Through social networks we still observe the efforts of the fandom, the hashtag #RestoreTheSnyderVerse is a constant in many publications and it would not be a bad idea for the study to pay attention to them once and for all; After all, Darkseid still threatens to come to Earth to take over the anti-life equation and our heroes have a lot of work ahead of them to save humanity. New information argues that the recent WarnerMedia-Discovery merger could bring good things to the SnyderVerse.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

Exactly one year ago, many still thought that the Snyder Cut was impossible to do, that the demands of the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut members would never come true, and that Warner Bros. would never give in to the great request of its audience. But the director changed the rules of the game through an announcement on Vero and fans exploded with joy at the confirmation. The following months were hard work for the filmmaker and in 2021 we finally had the long-awaited launch on HBO Max and other streaming platforms with a pretty good reception.

After the launch of the Snyder cut, Warner went on to say no, that the company is not interested in continuing to explore Snyder’s vision but the ideas of other films by different filmmakers. That was a serious blow to fans of the filmmaker, who could not believe that Warner refused to exploit the enormous potential in a sequel to Zack Snyder’s Justice League. But perhaps the future will bring better things for the director and his very loyal audience.

We invite you to read: Zack Snyder reveals that Sucker Punch is a feminist film and that there is a Snyder Cut of it

In accordance with Mikey sutton, editor-in-chief of the well-known Geekosity portal, the recent merger between WarnerMedia and Discovery (a move that would target fiercer competition with Netflix and Disney Plus) could bring changes to the company’s organization chart, with high chances that Walter Hamada (president of DC Films), Ann sarnoff (President of Warner Bros.) and Toby Emmerich (President of Warner Bros. Pictures Group.) are removed from their positions. This would usher in a new vision and new goals in the DCEU, perhaps the restoration of the SnyderVerse?

It is curious to note that although at the time the SnyderCut made possible more than 1.5 million posts in real time, Warner executives refused to pay attention. Own Zack told Jake’s Takes a few days ago that the company does not want to hear from him: “Warner Bros. has been aggressively anti-Snyder so to speak. What can I say? Clearly, they are not interested in my vision. But I would also say that they certainly weren’t interested, I would have said originally, in my version of League of Justice. ” But perhaps Warner’s new situation will make things different and will give his well-deserved validation and restoration to the ideas of Zack regarding the DCEU.

The Snyder cut brought us back to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, The Flash and Cyborg, the legendary DC superheroes who have earned a very special place on the big screen. Although poor decisions made by Warner Bros. executives have affected their image, the figures still stand as great bastions of strength and inspiration for millions of fans around the world. The followers of Zack They don’t give up hope that their vision in the DC Extended Universe will be brought back in the future.

You may also be interested in: Zack Snyder wrote a gay romance movie about Alexander the Great