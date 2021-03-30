The Mercedes EQS will be the most aerodynamic car in the world

Less and less is missing for the presentation of the Mercedes EQS, one of the most anticipated electric cars. Although its official presentation will be on April 15, as the date approaches we are getting to know more details about this saloon. We already know, thanks to the company itself, that it will have an interior dominated by screens, but we have few details of its exterior. Of course, although the final lines are still a mystery, it would have the world’s most aerodynamic design in a production car.

According to InsideEVs, the German manufacturer has subjected the Mercedes EQS to the classic tests of the Sindelfingen wind tunnel. One unit, equipped with 19-inch AMG wheels and optimized design, achieved a Cx of 0.20, a figure that exceeds, although minimally, the data thrown by weight competitors such as the Tesla Model S (Cx of 0.208) or the Lucid Air (Cx of 0.21). The achievement, which allows the EQS to be crowned the most aerodynamic car in the world, was achieved with the Sport driving mode activated, which stiffens the suspension, lowers the body height and stiffens the steering.

The Mercedes EQS will be the first vehicle built on the new EVA 2.0 platform

The Mercedes EQS will be the car in charge of launching the new Mercedes-Benz EVA platform, which has been designed for 100% electric cars and will soon be available in other models such as the EQE, EQE and EQS. The new architecture has allowed the company to take advantage of structural advantages. For example, you have positioned the A-pillars well forward, reduced the dimensions of the hood and trunk, and has achieved a much more curved roof line. This has allowed the vehicle to acquire a coupe-like appearance.

Clearly, the design of this platform can make the German firm enter the world of electric cars through the big door. The Mercedes EQS adopts a design with fewer irregular elements in the body, cooling ducts that open and close automatically. This, among other things, contributes to achieving less drag and improving the aerodynamic score.

The firm assures that the Mercedes EQS will have a closed structure that will not allow the intervention of the owners. “There is no mechanism that allows the customer to open the hood. It can be opened during service with special tools, but it is designed to remain closed, ”says Steffen Koehl, Mercedes-Benz Director of Advanced Design.

