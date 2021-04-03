The Mercedes EQS ‘Olympic’ hyperdisplay: taller, faster, stronger

It takes up the entire dashboard

FERNANDO LLAMAS

Saturday, April 3, 2021 – 08:41

The slogan of the Olympic Games ‘citius, altius, fortius’ serves Mercedes-Benz to advance technology with Artificial Intelligence.

The MBUX Hyperscreen, the superscreen that debuts the 100% electric Mercedes-Benz EQS car, at least in its most advanced version, dazzles the interior of the model due to its size and the applications it allows. Let it go from side to side across the dashboard it supposes about a meter and a half of screen (1.41 cm), a surface greater than those of many televisions in the main living room of the houses, more than 42 inches.

They are actually three displays joined by a scratch-resistant glass cover: the driver’s screen (12.3 inches diagonally), center screen (17.7 inches) and front passenger screen (12.3 inches).

But although what is striking is the monumentality of the glass surface, What is really important is that it is loaded with Artificial Intelligence that covers all fields: driving, entertainment, comfort, safety …

Despite the complexity of unifying the three blocks, touch usage is very sensitive, with rhepatic feedback (touch vibration, switch effect) and feedback force, which measures the force with which the screen is pressed and, depending on it, changes the menu between the central and the passenger or vice versa.

The glass that covers the screens is made of Aluminum silicate which makes it particularly scratch resistant. In addition, it is coated to facilitate the cleaning of, for example, fingerprints, which are easily removed with a microfiber cloth.

The ‘snitch’ that controls the driver

On the other hand the call ‘zero-layer design’ allows data to quickly appear before the driver’s eyes without distraction or taking their eyes off the road. This approach to safety is equally evident on the center and passenger OLED (Organic Light Emitting Diode) displays.

If the camera ‘catches’ the driver looking at the passenger screen, it immediately reduces its brightness and prevents the driver from seeing the content. When the passenger seat is not occupied, the screen shows an image to choose from a previously configured menu

OLED technology gives a very high display quality, with self-luminous image dots, so some pixels remain black and active pixels, with a high brightness intensity, create a contrast that avoids glare and ensures visibility in almost any light condition.

The MBUX infotainment system has eight CPU cores, 24 gigabytes of RAM and a RAM bandwidth of 46.4 GB per second.

Mercedes engineers have also studied the effects of a collision on such a generous curved glass surface, especially frontal and side crashes. “Their honeycomb structure allows them to deform in a controlled manner in the event of a crash. For reasons of protection against side impacts, the coverslip does not reach the doors either. In the event of a severe side impact, there are also predetermined breaking points behind the side air vents, “explains the EQS manufacturer.

