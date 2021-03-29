The Mercedes EQS and its incredible interior, in pictures

The Mercedes EQS, one of the most anticipated electric cars of the year. Its official presentation will be on April 15. However, the German manufacturer wanted to reveal before said appointment what the interior of this luxurious vehicle will be like, which will be positioned in a range equivalent to the Mercedes-Benz S-Class.

The main element, as can be seen in the images, is the huge MBUX Hyperscreen. Is about a glass surface that groups three different screens along the dashboard of the Mercedes EQS. All of them, in addition, are OLED, although the sizes do vary. The driver and passenger are 12.3 inches, while the center is 17.7.

The company has also highlighted how intuitive the new software that accompanies the three screens will be, as well as the intervention of artificial intelligence and the 350 sensors that this car incorporates in some processes. For example: the vehicle will be able to detect if the driver is looking at the passenger screen and, if so, will dim it to avoid distractions. Similarly, if the Mercedes EQS detects that no one is sitting in that seat, it will not show any content on the screen.

To process all this information, Mercedes has incorporated an eight-core CPU and 24 GB of RAM, a figure higher than many desktop computers. It has also integrated a dozen haptic sensors behind the screen that provide feedback when interacting with the panel.

This striking display, in any case, will be optional. Without it, the dashboard of the Mercedes EQS will more closely resemble that of a Mercedes-Benz S-Class, with a 12-inch OLED screen in the center and a fully digital speedometer.

The Mercedes EQS is the ultimate expression of luxury

The brand too has decided to implement a HEPA air filter in the Mercedes EQS equivalent to what we find in some Tesla electric cars. This filters the air that enters the interior of the vehicle and removes “99.65% of the particles” of all sizes.

In the rear seats, Mercedes-Benz will allow to equip two 11.6-inch screens focused on entertainment. It will also offer, as extra equipment, a Burmester 15-speaker system.

Until now, all of the brand’s electric cars had been developed on hybrid platforms (designed for combustion engines and adapted to electric power units). This entails a series of disadvantages at the structural level that other manufacturers such as Tesla or Volkswagen (with their MEB platform) do not carry with them.

The Mercedes EQS, however, it will be the first vehicle built on the new EVA 2.0 platform, which has been designed for this type of electric car. Therefore, despite not being the brand’s first 100% electric vehicle, it is one of the most important in this transition process. To know all the technical details, as well as the price, we will have to wait until April 15.

