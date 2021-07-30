The Mercedes-Benz G-Class could become EQG and be 100% electric

Enlarge

In its strategic electrification plan, Mercedes could already have a prototype of an electric G-Class ready that it would show under the name EQG at the Munich Motor Show.

With electrification anything is possible. Now that iconic SUVs like the Wrangler or Defender have been plugged in by hybridization, Mercedes-Benz could go one step further and electrify the G-Class. At the moment it is a rumor, there is no doubt, but many point to the signing of the star, which has recently published its intentions to fully electrify by 2030 , could already be preparing a zero emissions version of the legendary 4 × 4.

It may interest you: Mercedes Vision EQXX: the promise of the most efficient electric vehicle in the world

If we take into account that Mercedes-Benz already foresees that by 2025 “all newly developed vehicle platforms will be exclusively electric” it is not at all unreasonable to think that the G-Class offers a non-polluting version. But what the rumors suggest is that its first sample could already take place at the next Munich Hall.

This has been collected by the German media Mbpassion that, taking into account the “inevitability” of the situation in the words of the executive director Ola Kallenius, ensures that in the German sample we could see the first sketches of a more than possible EQG. In fact, one of Mercedes’ intentions is separate the G-Class from your current portfolio and create an independent brand just as it did at the time with Maybach and AMG.

Converted base

4 photos The more than possible EQG would not lose an iota of its off road capabilities.

Enlarge

Everything is rumor mill but according to the German portal, the star’s signature would have already defined the range, initially composed of two versions: EQG 560 and EQG 580 that would share features, among others, with the EQS. In this way, in the most powerful version we could be talking about a performance close to 525 CV with a maximum torque of 828 Nm and a battery of 108 kWh that would report a autonomy close to 500 kilometers, considerably less than the EQS due to the higher weight of the SUV.

Logically despite said electrification, the future EQG would not lose an iota of its off road capabilities. It goes without saying that it would have all-wheel drive as standard and it remains to be seen if all three differentials (including the central one) could be blocked, thus increasing its off-track capabilities. Everything seems to be the case since the The platform used would not be a specific newly minted but would be derived from the one currently used by the G-Class.

Now we just have to wait for September 7, the day on which the Munich Motor Show will open its doors, and check if these rumors remain at that, rumors, or if the EQG begins to take shape to open a new chapter in its history. We’ll be alert.