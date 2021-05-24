The Mercedes-AMG GT R already has a Speedster version

The Mercedes-AMG GT R was, until arrival of the Black Series, the most radical AMG GT of the moment. The GT R remains a meteoric and radical car, and it is still the most powerful and fastest with a convertible body, which its 720 hp older brother lacks. That is why it has been the car chosen by Roland A. Bussink to create the awesome Bussink GT R SpeedLegend. It is a Speedster version of the AMG GT R Roadster, boosted up to 850 hp, and of which only five units will be built. High-flying exclusivity.

The German designer has commissioned HWA AG to manufacture the five units. HWA is a company strongly linked to Mercedes and AMG: it has not only been in charge of developing and producing the Mercedes-AMG racing cars, but it is also in charge of part of the component engineering and development of its road vehicles. . In silver, he is the best partner for a project like this. Starting from the base of a Mercedes-AMG GT R Roadster, they have dispensed with their hood system, and of all its electrical components.

Its design has been inspired by the spectacular Mercedes SLR Stirling Moss.

They then installed larger roll bars and removed the windshield, replaced by a simple one-inch-high windshield drift. This system requires the driver to wear a helmet or at least protective glasses, if he does not want to suffer impacts from insects, gravel and other elements present on a road. But without any doubt, the most impressive part is called Speedbow, a central arch that strongly reminds us of the “halo” installed in Formula 1 cars.

This Speedbow is built in carbon fiber, and has lighting in its lower part. Other modifications include pieces of carbon fiber behind the seats and vents of the same material on the wheel arches. All these components have lightened the vehicle considerably: has lost 100 kilos compared to the production vehicle. We do not know its performance, but we do know that the SpeedLegend mounts a powered version of the 4.0 V8 Biturbo engine of the Mercedes-AMG GT R Roadster.

Only five units will be built. Without knowing their price, they are already sold in their entirety.

This engine develops 850 hp, so it would not surprise us to see a time from 0 to 100 km / h close to 2.5 seconds. The recommendation to wear a helmet in all circumstances does not seem at all superfluous now, does it?

Source: Carscoops