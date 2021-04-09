The mention of “Chapo” Guzmán in the series Falcon and the Winter Soldier that became a trend

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe turned Joaquín el “Chapo” Guzmán Loera into a Twitter trend, facts that seem completely alien, but that the superheroes put together in one place.

Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the new series by the comic book company that created the greatest fictional characters, makes a brief mention of the famous Mexican drug trafficker.

In the scene we see both Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Bucky Barnes, Captain America and warriors Dora Milaje of Wakanda fighting for custody of Baron Zemo.

The man apparently would have escaped through a tunnel, just as the Mexican did in 2015, when he was confined in the Altiplano of the State of Mexico.

“I can’t believe he really imitated El Chapo,” says Falcon, sparking an intense wave of excitement among Mexican fans who immediately posted him on social media.

Are they confirming that El Chapo exists within the UCM? Could it be that “the poster” they mention massacred Clint in Endgame was the one from Sinaloa? ”It was one of the first versions that circulated through the user @AbdielCCampero.

“Since El Chapo is canon, do you know if he was a victim of the click?”, Asked the user @ MiaChachon99 in

Through the Disney Plus streaming platform, the new Marvel series was released: Falcon and the Winter Soldier. This is located after the events that occurred in the last Avengers film.

Throughout the episodes it will be tried to reveal how Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) became Falcon, and also how it was that Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) was able to heal his mind.

Much of the appeal of Scarlet Witch and Vision (WandaVision) to fans has been all the flurry of theories, rumors, and red herrings that have accompanied each episode of fiction. Marvel’s mastery of getting ahead of its audience has been a key piece when it comes to living the experience of the Wanda and Vision series.

Joaquín Guzmán Loera fled from the Altiplano in the State of Mexico, in a narco-tunnel discovered below his cell, which was 1.7 meters high and 80 centimeters wide, in addition to an extension of 1.5 kilometers.

It is estimated that the tunnel, which began in a house located in the area surrounding the prison, was drilled in at least six months and went unnoticed thanks to work being carried out to install drainage in the area. Its cost was estimated at half a million dollars.

The tunnel also had ventilation, electrical power, wooden supports and rails to transport the leading drug trafficker of the Sinaloa Cartel, aboard modified motorcycles.

“Along the tunnel, construction tools, oxygen tanks, fuel containers, formwork wood and pipes, among other objects, were found,” reported Monte Alejandro Rubido, National Security Commissioner at the time.

In the construction where the excavation began, a vehicle was already waiting for him and took him to a private airport to take a plane to the Sierra de Sinaloa.

It is not the first time that “El Chapo” is taken into account for a streaming series, because through Netflix, the first production completely inspired by him was released.

In addition, he is also portrayed in the series “Narcos México”, which quickly made him one of the most famous characters around the world of entertainment.