“The mentality of the Mexican boxer is to never crack”: Canelo Álvarez

In two weeks the Canelo Alvarez He will return to the ring to try to bring joy to his Mexican partial, when he faces the British Billy Joe Saunders at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, in what will be a new day of first-rate boxing.

Saúl Canelo Álvarez’s lawsuit will be on May 8 to unify the super middle belts of the World Boxing Association (WBA), the World Boxing Council (WBC) and the World Boxing Organization (WBO). At 30 years of age, he will seek to write a new page in his rich private book.

“The mentality that the Mexican fighter has is to never crack, to always give his best until the end. That is something that makes a lot of difference. For me it is not the Mexican style to go and receive blows, give and be knocked down and get up; I think that’s not it. There are many styles in Mexican boxing and there have been throughout the history of boxing, ”he declared in an interview with ESPN.

He gave the example of one of the greatest exponents of the Super Flyweight: “There is Gilberto Román, he moved very well, many fighters who have different styles … I think Mexican boxing also knows how to move, hit, don’t get hit.”

On his rival, he also left interesting concepts to warm up the previous one and wait for a complicated fight.

“He is a left-handed boxer, he is a difficult fighter because he knows how to move very well, he knows how to box very well, he knows how to counterattack, get his punches very well and move around, it is going to be a complicated fight, plus the first rounds, I have to be patient like I had it with (Sergey) Kovalev ”, he closed.