The men’s teams nominated for the Laureus21

02/24/2021

Act. At 11:52 CET

Laureus has announced the nominees to receive the recognized award for the best sports teams that have amazed the world with their great performances during 2020. All of them from different disciplines, the institution has chosen the groups that have emerged as dominators of their respective disciplines.

On the one hand there is Bayern Munich, hoarder winner of the 6 titles he played in 2020 and, a team that, due to its performance, hunger to win and good football, left all fans of the beautiful game speechless. The Bavarians became the second club in history to win a sextet.

Another soccer team that appears is Liverpool, who completed an extraordinary campaign in the Premier League, dominating it from beginning to end with a very hard-to-find solidity.

They have also awarded this nomination to the current NBA champions that, led by Lebron James and Anthony Davis, they put the ring in the bubble that the American league organized because of the pandemic.

The Kansas Chiefs, who with their legendary football star Tom Brady at the helm, they got crowned in the Super Bowl 2020.

The Mercedes Formula 1 team, which won the constructors’ championship and at the same time, gave Lewis Hamilton a phenomenal car to revalidate achievement accumulate his seventh world.

Finally, the Pumas are also candidates, a growing team, who had a very complete year where until won the New Zealand All Blacks for the first time after 30 games entered the two in their debut in the Tri Nations.