The ‘menino’ Angelo makes history in the Libertadores

04/07/2021 at 2:58 PM CEST

Angelo already has a new precocity record. The Santos forward, who aims very high, has become the youngest player to score in the Copa Libertadores, at 16 years, 3 months and 16 days. His goal, the third for Peixe in the resounding victory against San Lorenzo (1-3), places the team he now leads Ariel holan with a foot and a half in the group stage of the continental tournament.

The last exponent of the ‘Meninos da Vila’ factory dynamited a record that stretched for 59 years, when, in the 1962 edition, the Argentine Juan Carlos Cardenas, from Racing de Avellaneda, signed his first goal in the competition at 16 years, seven months and two days.

⚪️⚫️ Angelo and a goal for history! 🏆 ⚽️🇧🇷 The @SantosFC forward became the youngest player to become CONMEBOL #Libertadores. 👦 She is 16 years, 3 months and 16 days old. # GloriaEterna pic.twitter.com/0bIF1lGAA9 – CONMEBOL Libertadores (@Libertadores) April 7, 2021

Angelo is considered one of the best Brazilian players of the 2004 generation next to Savio, from At. Mineiro, to whom the great Jorge Sampaoli gave him the alternative in the last Brasileirao. Both make up the star duo of the U-17 Seleçao.

In October of last year, Angelo surpassed a precociousness record of Pelé himself. in his debut for Brasileirao, in a match in Maracanã against Fluminense.

The Santos, drowned in debt, returns to throw from quarry. And in this beginning of 2021, he has already given the alternative to players as interesting as the central defender Kaiky fernandes, 17, who in the tie against Deportivo Lara, became the youngest Peixe player to score in the Libertadores … until he appeared Angelo to exceed your milestone.