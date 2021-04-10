The memory of Pau Gasol to Kobe Bryant in his ‘redebut’ with Barcelona

April 9, 2021 is a day already indicated in the sports calendar of Pau Gasol. He ended 25 months of inactivity with his first match with the FC Barcelona, in a meeting in which he was emotional for several hours before he made the initial jump.

Aware that all eyes were going to be on him, Gasol chose an outfit that left no one indifferent.

His appearance at the Palau before putting on his work clothes to warm up before the meeting with him Bayern It was produced with a T-shirt with the message “Kobe 24“.

Gasol and Bruant’s relationship was more sibling than anything else. The death of the ‘Mamba’ and her daughter Gianna deeply affected the Spaniard, to the point that she named her newborn daughter Elisabet Gianna in honor of the little one of his great friend, of whom he is also godmother Vanessa bryant, the widow of ’24’.

On his return to the courts, he could not miss his memory and inspiration.