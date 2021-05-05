The ‘memes’ that the 4-M leaves: "They taught me that the important thing is to participate"

After a tense month of campaign and an equally intense day, the regional elections end with the overwhelming victory of the PP candidate, Isabel Díaz Ayuso and the departure of the Citizens’ Assembly.

As often happens in events that arouse so much expectation, social media has been fuming all day with messages and funny images of those who had presented themselves as candidates to preside over the Community of Madrid.

Some have mocked the PSOE candidate, Ángel Gabilondo, and his clueless appearance. Others, of the disappearance of Cs and the last campaign photographs of his candidate, Edmundo Bal.

They have also had theirs for the leader of the PP in the Community, Isabel Diaz Ayuso, playing with the term ‘Freedom’, coined throughout his electoral campaign; and some have even made reference to the motion of censure in the Region of Murcia, considered the first domino tile that led Díaz Ayuso to call elections.

Regarding Pablo Iglesias, who has announced his resignation after the electoral results, they have also wanted to refer to how the motion of censure in Murcia could have been the precedent of everything that happened since then. A user wanted to illustrate it with a domino effect that begins with that motion and ends with the march of the leader of United We Can about politic.

