The memes of the fight between Mayweather and Logan Paul

Boxer Floyd Mayweather and youtuber Logan Paul starred in “the entertainment evening of the year”. Because it was not a boxing match: from the logical difference of hierarchies – including the weigh-in, in which they registered almost 16 kilos of difference – to the special rules – there were no judges and the gloves were more ‘padded’ than the conventional ones – they sought give some spectacularity to the exhibition match.

This did not deprive Floyd of turning on the money-making machine.: more than 100 million dollars entered his account as a result of the signing of his initial contract, which made him creditors of about 10 million dollars, plus income from PPV (pay per view) and sponsors – up weighing in with a cryptocurrency T-shirt.

Look also

Look also

The creativity of social networks was not lacking and there were those who assured that The Simpsons predicted the fight between Money and Logan. With the characteristic tinge of humor, this is how the combat was experienced in the bird’s net.

MAYWEATHER AND LOGAN PAUL’S FIGHT MEMES

TOPICS THAT APPEAR IN THIS NOTE