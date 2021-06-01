The memes of Ancelotti’s return to Real Madrid: Isco, James …

The Real Madrid has made official the return of Carlo Ancelotti to replace Zidane on the bench and social networks have not been slow to offer their particular vision of the ad.

Especially with Isco Y James as protagonists – the first for having lived their best years in white under Carletto’s orders; and the second for having landed at Everton from his hand after his Madrid past-, jokes about it have not been slow to spread on Twitter.

Ancelotti returns to Madrid after leaving it in 2015, a year after winning the long-awaited 10th European Cup for the Whites, and with the challenge of returning the Whites to the glory of their titles after a season without winning anything.

Ancelotti: “I don’t believe that the second parts were never good.” Zidane: pic.twitter.com/BJRbnuChVq – Meme Rebelde HD3 ⚾ (@Meme_Rebelde_) June 1, 2021

Ancelotti watching Isco in the first training session back. pic.twitter.com/tPVsxMhHXo – RealEspartaβ (@RealEspartaB) June 1, 2021

James when Ancelotti tries to explain why it is the third time he has left him lying in a team after requesting his signing pic.twitter.com/yPvz7TxPWH – • (@Kwlitrovic) June 1, 2021

James Rodríguez upon seeing Ancelotti return to Real Madrid a year after he arrived at Everton. pic.twitter.com/4YsWC9SuFF – Carlos Reynoso (@DeportesKC) June 1, 2021

New shirt (2) pic.twitter.com/ZsLRQwxci5 – marselle (@yesnocse) June 1, 2021

Ancelotti when they don’t bring Mbappé and have to put Vinicius a false 9. pic.twitter.com/OsnR8TzGfM – Chano de Cádiz (@ChanoCai) June 1, 2021

Ancelotti returns and with him Antonio Pintus returns. Hazard, Isco and Marcelo ran out of Whoppers.

The managers of @burgerking_is about to jump out the window. pic.twitter.com/w8VsHNdVHC – Memes Eurocopa (@ MemesEuro2021) June 1, 2021

With Carletto we will recycle spell: “Contraffazione Rileviata” pic.twitter.com/ok61CO2Tjs – Tony Brown (@ Petrelli86) June 1, 2021

Ancelotti when he talks to isco about his situation pic.twitter.com/IcdFKgVGei – Trunks (@trunksRM) June 1, 2021