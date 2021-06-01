The memes of Ancelotti’s return to Real Madrid: Isco, James …

The Real Madrid has made official the return of Carlo Ancelotti to replace Zidane on the bench and social networks have not been slow to offer their particular vision of the ad.

Especially with Isco Y James as protagonists – the first for having lived their best years in white under Carletto’s orders; and the second for having landed at Everton from his hand after his Madrid past-, jokes about it have not been slow to spread on Twitter.

Ancelotti returns to Madrid after leaving it in 2015, a year after winning the long-awaited 10th European Cup for the Whites, and with the challenge of returning the Whites to the glory of their titles after a season without winning anything.