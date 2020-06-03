This Tuesday the disappearance of Monarchs MoreliaWell, the franchise will now move to Mazatlan and after hearing the news, fans began to do memes about the topic.
On social networks, several images began to circulate expressing their sadness at the departure of Monarchs and they remembered funny moments that the team experienced throughout its history.
Mazatlan FC will be the one to take the place of the Monarchy for the Opening 2020 and in the coming days more news will be given on how they will structure their club.
Check here the best memes from the Monarcas move:
F pic.twitter.com/EXLQfqS94b
– FAN10 (@ SoyFan10) June 2, 2020
Goodbye Monarcas Morelia… 😞 pic.twitter.com/KOF5h8S6QD
– HC Cancha Simpson (@HaciendoCancha) June 2, 2020
It is official, Monarcas Morelia is going to Mazatlán and I do not know what will happen to this poor friend: pic.twitter.com/3svCvPlbqw
– Havuck The Robot (@HavuckElRobot) June 2, 2020
No more pic.twitter.com/FjhDh6f4is
– LigaMX Shitposting (@LigaMXShitpost) June 2, 2020
Without a doubt one of the best memories that the Monarcas Morelia will leave. pic.twitter.com/9wSUG5PnMx
– Ultra Sports (@DeportesUltra) June 2, 2020
Seriously nobody thinks about the liking of Monarcas Morelia?
There are no longer values pic.twitter.com/kCSDYBv3ef
– Boneless finger (@vendo_yakult) June 2, 2020
Perhaps Atlético Morelia would not have gone to Mazatlán if SOMEONE had not messed with her best friend’s husband #KarlaPanini. pic.twitter.com/HJJJPRUzMV
– Time Traveler (@BucleDeTiempo) June 2, 2020
The Simpsons do it again:
The move from Atlético Morelia to Mazatlán Sinaloa. pic.twitter.com/XvqS357quB
– RoLaVoz (@CapoMaldini) June 2, 2020
Bye @FuerzaMonarca 🦋😭
With the end of Monarcas Morelia, one of the franchises that left us great moments in Liga MX ends.
From Scobby, going through fights, parachutists and even the Buki singing in the locker room.
Thanks for everything Morelia, we will see you return. pic.twitter.com/KDsxbY4BOa
– NarradoresMX (@NarradoresMx) June 2, 2020