This Tuesday the disappearance of Monarchs MoreliaWell, the franchise will now move to Mazatlan and after hearing the news, fans began to do memes about the topic.

On social networks, several images began to circulate expressing their sadness at the departure of Monarchs and they remembered funny moments that the team experienced throughout its history.

SEE MORE: The Liga MX teams that have disappeared

Mazatlan FC will be the one to take the place of the Monarchy for the Opening 2020 and in the coming days more news will be given on how they will structure their club.

Check here the best memes from the Monarcas move: