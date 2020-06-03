This Tuesday the disappearance of Monarchs MoreliaWell, the franchise will now move to Mazatlan and after hearing the news, fans began to do memes about the topic.

On social networks, several images began to circulate expressing their sadness at the departure of Monarchs and they remembered funny moments that the team experienced throughout its history.

SEE MORE: The Liga MX teams that have disappeared

Mazatlan FC will be the one to take the place of the Monarchy for the Opening 2020 and in the coming days more news will be given on how they will structure their club.

Check here the best memes from the Monarcas move:

F pic.twitter.com/EXLQfqS94b – FAN10 (@ SoyFan10) June 2, 2020

Goodbye Monarcas Morelia… 😞 pic.twitter.com/KOF5h8S6QD – HC Cancha Simpson (@HaciendoCancha) June 2, 2020

It is official, Monarcas Morelia is going to Mazatlán and I do not know what will happen to this poor friend: pic.twitter.com/3svCvPlbqw – Havuck The Robot (@HavuckElRobot) June 2, 2020

No more pic.twitter.com/FjhDh6f4is – LigaMX Shitposting (@LigaMXShitpost) June 2, 2020

Without a doubt one of the best memories that the Monarcas Morelia will leave. pic.twitter.com/9wSUG5PnMx – Ultra Sports (@DeportesUltra) June 2, 2020

Seriously nobody thinks about the liking of Monarcas Morelia?

There are no longer values ​​pic.twitter.com/kCSDYBv3ef – Boneless finger (@vendo_yakult) June 2, 2020

Perhaps Atlético Morelia would not have gone to Mazatlán if SOMEONE had not messed with her best friend’s husband #KarlaPanini. pic.twitter.com/HJJJPRUzMV – Time Traveler (@BucleDeTiempo) June 2, 2020

The Simpsons do it again: The move from Atlético Morelia to Mazatlán Sinaloa. pic.twitter.com/XvqS357quB – RoLaVoz (@CapoMaldini) June 2, 2020