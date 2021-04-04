The ‘memes’ and ‘hashtags’ of 2014

By Lisa Respers France

(CNN) – Thanks Kim Kardashian.

Thanks to the reality TV star and her bare bottom, we heard the phrase “break the internet” more than we would have imagined in 2014.

Of course, nothing actually “broke”, but here are 10 of the memes and hashtags that tried:

one. Kim Kardashian’s cover in Paper magazine

Of course we had to start with this one, but what is there to say? Her butt did its duty by posing naked and oiled on the cover. What followed were embarrassing memes, with the “butt of the peach emoji” as one of the most innocent.

two. The Solange / Jay Z / Beyonce elevator incident

It was the fight seen by the whole world.

The video of superstar rapper Jay Z being beaten by his sister-in-law, singer and fashionista Solange Knowles, in an elevator spawned a lot of memes. Some were funny, some were rude, but they were all creative.

3. It’s none of Kermit’s business

Kermit loves her tea. This meme was about the most famous Muppet in the world offering sarcastic comments while drinking his tea and ending with the phrase “but that’s none of my business.” In Mexico the phenomenon was replicated with the phrase: “But then I remember and it goes away.”

Four. #YesAllWomen (# Yes to women)

This social media campaign began in response to posts by Elliot Rodger, who sparked a multiple murder in Isla Vista, California, in May. His anger towards women generated the hashtag that the women used to share their stories and thoughts about violence and misogyny.

5. Ice Bucket Challenge

The ALS Ice Bucket Challenge quickly raised more than $ 100 million and raised awareness for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), often referred to as “Lou Gehrig’s disease.” Hundreds of celebrities and thousands of non-famous people posted videos of themselves bathed in the cause.

According to Google, there were more than 90 million searches for the term in August. #IceBucketChallenge was everywhere from Twitter to Instagram to Facebook.

6. #AlexfromTarget (#Alex from Target)

Alex Lee was your typical 16-year-old who worked part-time at Target when a photo of him went viral after it was tweeted thanks to his handsome face. Faster than you can say “internet sensation”, the boy was everywhere. Based on a profile in The New York Times, he appears to have taken it in stride.

7. #BlackLivesMatter (#Black lives matter)

The hashtag has exploded since the acquittal of George Zimmerman in the death of Trayvon Martin and the more recent deaths of Michael Brown and Eric Garner after encounters with police officers. He helped lead the online discussion about race relations in America.

8. Things Tim Howard could catch

Howard had a terrific performance in the World Cup game, USA versus Belgium, and his skills as a goalkeeper inspired memes that told of other things he could catch. The United States may not have won the World Cup, but Howard definitely won the internet.

9. Hacking Naked Celebrities

Months before the now famous Sony hack, celebrities such as actress Jennifer Lawrence and model Kate Upton had to deal with the fact that their iCloud accounts were compromised and personal photos were released. The FBI quickly investigated the case, but not before the world saw a lot more of some stars than they anticipated. Many of the memes are not suitable for work, but they are there for you to look for after work.

10. #WeCanLandOnACometButWeCant (#We can land on a comet but we can’t)

After a mechanical space traveler said that the Philae probe had landed on a comet in November, the internet began to theorize about other things that are surely easier to accomplish than landing on a comet but that don’t happen. The jokes were endless, but really, why can’t you order breakfast at McDonald’s after 10:30?

Many of the suggestions made sense and we endorsed many of them, except “#WeCanLandOnACometButWeCantUnCattheInternet” (We can land on a comet but we can’t remove cats from the internet). Because honestly, the internet was made for cat memes.